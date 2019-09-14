While his tour mate showed out, this was really Mill’s night, as evidenced by the rabid response to early hits from his raw, rapid-fire mixtape days (“House Party,” “Rosé Red”). There was time for introspection, too, in the form of the heartfelt “1942 Flows” (“back when I was broke, they was cool with it / now every move I make I’m in the news with it”) and his tribute to Lil Snupe, the Louisiana rapper and Mill protégé who was killed in 2013.