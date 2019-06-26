Brave the Dark is by Damien Harris (Gardens of the Night, The Rachel Papers), son of famed actor and Richard Harris and Jared’s brother. "I’ve loved this script ever since my brother asked me to take a look at it,” Harris said in a statement. “Back then, it wasn’t with a view to being in it. He just wanted me to throw ideas at him as he was organizing his thoughts about structure and character. I saw in it a powerful story of redemption, the toxic effect of a lie, how running from the pain of the past destroys any hope for a future, and the strength that comes from simple acts of compassion. It’s a true story, a modern story, and a story as old as mankind.”