In my first year [in Los Angeles], once I started working for Ellen. I ended up getting agents. I studied acting in college, so it was important for me to continue to hone that craft. So I went on an audition, and I knew it was a Seth Rogen film. I went in, and I was so nervous for the audition. I did it and the very next morning my agent called me, and she was like, “They gave you the role.” I was shocked. I thought maybe I would get like a callback or something. I literally had just did it 12 hours ago. Then we started filming around Halloween time [in 2018].