How to have a Perfect Philly Day, according to BlackStar founder Maori Karmael Holmes

It’s hard to imagine the Philly cultural landscape without the annual celebration of cinema that is the BlackStar Film Festival.

But it’s founder, Maori Karmael Holmes, isn’t quite from here.

Advertisement

She has traveled from Los Angeles to Atlanta, then to D.C., then Philly for grad school, then back to Los Angeles.

In the summer of 2012, she had just come back after leaving a grad degree unfinished in California. That year, she started the festival.

“I had done a festival before called Black Lily, in 2007 and 2008. I still had a curating bug, and so I started a film series at Asian Arts Initiative with Sara Zia Ebrahimi [who now owns Chestnut Hill’s Multiverse bookstore] in 2011," the Fishtown resident said. “And that led up to BlackStar. Sara took the summer off, and I was like, ‘Well, with these August dates, I’m going to do this one thing.’”

BlackStar, in its 14th year, runs July 31-Aug. 3. Before Holmes’ schedule got taken over by the festival, we asked her what a perfect “unfettered Sunday” in Philly looks like for her.

11 a.m.

I’m dragging if I don’t have coffee so it’s coffee first always. There are so many good places in the neighborhood. I usually go to Forin.

I always get some kind of latte with a nut milk, either almond or macadamia or pistachio. They change their syrups seasonally. Lately they’ve got this new citrus latte. I used to do a Ube latte for a really long time, but I kind of wore that out.

Then maybe, I will stop by Dreamworld Bakes for a pastry.

Everything Ashley Huston does is great. I’ve gotten birthday cakes from there. I like the pop tarts and all the things with the sourdough croissant crust.

12:30 p.m.

I go to acupuncture every month at Alma, which, like Forin, is on Frankford Avenue. Sometimes, I will go get a massage at Formation, which is in Northern Liberties.

2 p.m.

I will pop into Vestige on Frankford Avenue if I need to buy a gift last minute. It’s expensive, but it’s great for gifts. And it’s so beautiful in there.

I just picked up a dress from there although it’s very ambitious for my budget, I’ll say that. I also sometime shop from Vagabond in Old City.

3 p.m.

I feel like I’m watching movies all the time for work. For leisure, I really like to go to museums, and so I’ll go see what’s happening at the Fabric Workshop and Museum or at ICA. And if it was really an ambitious day, I would end it with going to the Bryn Mawr Film Institute and watch something.

5 p.m.

I really like sitting by the water in FDR Park on a Saturday or Sunday. It’s such a peaceful place to picnic and sit and just talk to a friend. It’s one of the few outdoor places I feel like I allow myself to do that.

Perhaps I’d meet up with friends, pack a picnic with fruit and cheese and wine, and just sit in the park.

I like to be there when the sun is setting and it is really beautiful.

9 p.m.

Again, if it was an ambitious day, I’d go see a concert. One of my favorite music venues is Union Transfer. I think it’s a beautiful space, and I love a lot of the shows that they have there.

11 p.m.

I’d eat a late dinner at La Chinesca, which is right by Union Transfer. I used to go to Silk City a ton 10 years ago, but I’m still a Silk City girl. It’s open late and I end up there after a show. Lately, we’ve been going to Picnic a lot too. For an earlier dinner, Kalaya is always great.

BlackStar Film Festival, July 31-Aug. 3, Venues across Center City, blackstarfest.org