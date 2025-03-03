Where to watch Anora, the Brutalist and other Oscar winners in Philadelphia-area theaters

If you were one of the people who looked at the nominees list for best picture at the Oscar ceremony last night, and wished you would’ve watched more films, there’s good news. Yes the Oscar season and ceremony are over, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still watch the nominees. Here are some of the films that are still playing in local theaters, and some that are now available on streaming..

‘Anora’

Sean Baker’s romantic comedy drama about a young sex worker from Brighton Beach falling in love with the son of a Russian oligarch, took home five awards including best picture and best director. The film, which has only made $15.6 million domestically, is one of the lowest grossing best picture winners in a while but that will probably change after the film’s Oscar sweep. “We are all here tonight because we love movies. Where did we fall in love with movies? At the movie theater,” Baker said while accepting the best director award. Thankfully enough, several area theaters are playing the film featuring the newly minted best actress awardee Mikey Madison.

Playing at: Landmark’s Ritz Five; Ambler Theatre; County Theatre, Doylestown; AMC Pottsgrove 12

Streaming at: Apple TV, Amazon prime Video

‘A Complete Unknown’

The Bob Dylan biopic starring Timothée Chalamet may have left some Cape Cod residents dismayed, but you can still catch the film if you want to know more about the early days of Dylan’s career before his controversial choice to go electric at the Newport Folk Festival. The film was nominated for eight awards, but did not take home any. But Chalamet’s butter yellow Givenchy suit grabbed the attention of the fashion conscious.

Playing at: Film Society Bourse; Bryn Mawr Film Institute; Regal Moorestown Mall; AMC Voorhees 16, Ambler Theatre

Streaming on: Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video

‘The Brutalist’

Brady Corbet’s epic saga about a Hungarian Jewish architect introducing Brutalist architecture to the Pennsylvania region is set in Doylestown but largely filmed in Hungary. Adrien Brody, who won best actor, plays architect László Tóth who is commissioned to build a community center in Doylestown by a rich man named Harrison Lee Van Buren who, the filmmakers said, was inspired by Albert Barnes, Andrew Carnegie, and other famous industrialists and collectors of the era.

Playing at: Film Society Bourse; Bryn Mawr Film Institute; AMC Voorhees 16; Montgomery Cinemas; AMC Pottsgrove 12

Streaming on: Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video

‘Conclave’

Edward Berger’s Vatican City-set mystery follows the very secretive process of electing a new pope. Rife with scandal and gossip, the film boasts of a stellar cast including best actor nominee Ralph Fiennes, best supporting actress nominee Isabella Rossellini with costumes by Lisy Christl, who was nominated for the best costume design award.

Streaming on: Peacock, Apple TV

‘Dune: Part Two’

Denis Villeneuve’s epic film may have missed out on the best picture award but the Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya film won the best sound and best visual effects awards. While you may have missed your chance to take a trip to the land of spice and sandworms on the big screen, the blockbuster sci-fi film is available on streaming.

Streaming on: Netflix; Max; Hulu; Apple TV

‘Emilia Pérez’

Despite lead actress Karla Sofía Gascón’s controversial social media posts that ended up affecting Emilia Pérez’s 13-nominations-strong Oscar run, the film did manage to win Zoe Saldaña her first Oscar. The best supporting actress winner is the first American of Dominican descent to win the award. “My grandmother came to this country in 1961 — I am a proud child of immigrant parents,” she said. “With dreams and dignity and hardworking hands, and I am the first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award, and I know I will not be the last.” The film also won the best song award for “El Mal.”

Streaming on: Netflix

‘I’m Still Here’

This Brazilian film is the first from its country to be nominated for the best picture award. While that award went to Anora, I’m Still Here is based on the true story of Eunice Paiva, an activist protecting her family after the forced disappearance of her former congressman husband Rubens Paiva. It won Brazil its first best international film Oscar. Fernanda Torres, who plays Eunice Paiva, was also nominated for best actress for her very moving performance. The film, which faced opposition from the Brazilian far-right, is available for streaming and is playing local theaters.

Playing at: Film Society Bourse; Bryn Mawr Film Institute; The Princeton Garden Theatre

Streaming on: Apple TV+; Prime Video

‘Nickel Boys’

RaMell Ross, whose 2018 directorial debut Hale County This Morning, This Evening earned him a best documentary feature film award nomination, is now back with Nickel Boys. The Oscar nominated narrative film is based on Colson Whitehead’s 2019 novel of the same name about a highly abusive reform school in Jim Crow-era Florida. The critics’ favorite film starring Ethan Cole Sharp and Brandon Wilson is available to stream and is playing in some area theaters.

Playing at: Ambler Theater; County Theater, Doylestown; Princeton Garden Theatre

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

‘The Substance’

The Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley-starrer horror sci-fi film did not win the best picture Oscar but took home the much-deserved best makeup and hairstyling award. If you’ve watched the film where Moore’s character injects a serum to look younger to devastating and eerie consequences, you’ll know that the film was a deserved winner. And if you haven’t watched the film yet, there is still a chance for you to witness Moore’s Golden Globe-winning and Oscar-nominated acting.

Streaming on: Mubi, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

‘Wicked’

Jon M. Chu’s gravity-defying adaptation of the first act of the 2003 stage musical by Stephen Schwartz and Holzman, nabbed 10 Oscar nominations and won two awards for best costume design (Paul Tazewell is the first Black man to win this award) and best production design. The film’s leading pair Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo opened the awards ceremony with their brilliant tribute to film adaptations of The Wizard of Oz.

Streaming on: Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video