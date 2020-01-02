Switched On Pop: How Popular Music Works, and Why It Matters, by Charlie Harding and Nate Sloan. It’s a podcast, and now it’s a book. Along with Song Exploder and the Kanye West-obsessed Dissect, Switched On Pop is one of a group of podcasts that break down the art and science of pop music-making. Each Switched On chapter deconstructs one song, from Taylor Swift’s “You Belong With Me” to Kendrick Lamar’s "Swimming Pool (Drank)” to Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Call Me Maybe,” treating pop music with the seriousness it deserves. (Oxford University Press, $24.95).