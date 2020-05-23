That is, until Keefe explores the various ways the U.S. employed popular culture in “soft power” attempts to win over hearts and minds in a global battle with the Soviet Union. Once you hear tales of Louis Armstrong being employed by the State Department as an international emissary for American culture and Nina Simone going on an African tour that — unbeknownst to her — was secretly funded by the CIA, the idea of spies dabbling in heavy metal doesn’t seem so absurd. Listen on Spotify.