The arrival of a new Raconteurs album — the first in 11 years — is cause for anticipation if not celebration not because the world is starved for more post-White Stripes Jack White content. The blues guitarist and willfully weird rock and roll showman has released three solo albums and three more with his side project the Dead Weather in the years since 2008’s Consolers of the Lonely. What’s tantalizing about Help Us Stranger is rather that it offers less White, rather than more. The Raconteurs are a full on songwriting partnership between White and fellow Michigander Brendan Benson, a power pop craftsman of the highest order with an unjustly under appreciated solo career. At its best his collaboration with White results in more melodically enticing material than White is liable to muster on his own. That effect is occasional achieved on Help Us Stranger, on tracks like the thrilling, Beatle-y “Sunday Driver” and smug, catchy break up song “Now That You’re Gone.” And a cover of Donovan’s “Hey Gyp (Dig the Slowness)” adds to the slightly psychedelic retro rock party. But Help Us Stranger rarely manages to equal more than the sum of its parts, and instead winds up sounding less tuneful than a Brendan Benson record and less furiously unhinged than a White solo album. —Dan DeLuca