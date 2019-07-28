Magid also pointed to inspiration that Woodstock mastermind Michael Lang took from the three-day packaging of the Atlantic City fest. “It’s referenced in his book, The Road to Woodstock. We were out there with our talent lineup and flyers [spread all over the East Coast, even into Canada] and generating ticket sales before they were. Lang’s original plan was a two day ‘Music and Art Fair‘ with folk acts on the first day, rock acts on the second. But then, fearing we’d steal his thunder, he added a third day and pumped up the lineup. That may in part explain how Woodstock grew so big and out of control, too much for concert-promoting novices who really didn’t know what they were doing.”