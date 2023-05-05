Avalon Emerson is coming to Philly for Dave. P’s Making Time dance party on Saturday

Avalon Emerson is a world-traveling, festival-headlining electronic DJ and producer. She’s been a regular at Philadelphia impresario Dave P.’s roving Making Time dance parties, including his late summer blowouts at Fort Mifflin, whose 2023 edition will be announced soon.

This weekend, Emerson, who was raised in Arizona and is San Francisco-based, is back in town for a Making Time event, this one at Warehouse on Watts in North Philly.

But this time, the DJ who is in demand as a remixer of hits for acts like Robyn and Christine and the Queens, is putting a different spin on things.

On & the Charm, her new album on the Another Dove label, the former software developer shape shifts into a dream-pop singer-songwriter, a trick that she manages with remarkable aplomb.

For Emerson, the idea of perfect pop music is the Cocteau Twins, and much of & the Charm has a welcoming, gossamer softness that nods in the direction of that great Elisabeth Fraser-fronted Scottish band.

But while Emerson’s new direction — brought into being during the forced break of the pandemic — is light and airy, songs like “Astrology Poisoning” and “Dreamliner” still deliver a rhythmic pulse that should be suitable for the Warehouse dance floor.

On Saturday night, Emerson will be performing with a live band, which includes her wife Hunter Lombard and friend Keivon Hobeheidar. The night will begin with a DJ set by Dave P.

$23.79, 9 p.m., May 6, Warehouse on Watts, 923 N. Watts St., wowphilly.co