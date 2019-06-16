The room ate up visuals like tarantulas crawling through the inhuman dubstep vortex of “You Should See Me in a Crown” and pogoed through the Slenderman-inspired forest creeps in “Copycat.” There was only one janky monologue (“If you feel good, that’s great. If you feel horrible, that’s okay”) but it was easy to see why a crowd of her peers connects to lines like “All you wanna do is kiss me / But what a shame I’m not there” that read mean but are delivered with a sigh of resignation, perhaps for self-protection. And just when it started to feel like she’d never top her opening, Finneas joined his sister on an actual bed to perform “I Love You” with just an acoustic guitar, as it levitated towards the ceiling.