It might be the slowest week of the year for touring bands, but there will be a full slate of shows with Philly musicians proclaiming their devotion to David Bowie, and choice gigs including a trio of improvisational shows in South Philly. Don’t miss the Mexican Colombian dance party in West Philly, and plenty of other enticing live music options.

1. Philly Loves Bowie Week

Two days before what would have been David Bowie’s 76th birthday — and four days before the sixth anniversary of his death — the annual celebration that is Philly Loves Bowie Week gets underway.

There’s a lot going on in the city where the changeling Brit rock star recorded Young Americans at Sigma Sound Studios in 1974. It begins with WXPN-FM (88.5) Free at Noon at World Cafe Live on Friday with Philly glam rock super group Candy Volcano. That night, there will be a Bowie Bash and pop-up art sale at the National Liberty Museum, with music from Johnny Showcase and Rumi Kitchen.

Hazy Cosmic Jive will be playing songs from Let’s Dance and Aladdin Sane, also on Friday, and A Black Celebration presents a Bowie Masquerade Ball at Johnny Brenda’s that night.

On Saturday, Candy Volcano plays Ardmore Music Hall, WXPN’s Robert Drake turns his Sex Dwarf dance party into a Bowie Blitz at Broad Hall at the Divine Lorraine. Starman plays City Winery, and ERIC13 will perform his one-man show BOWIECHURCH: Scenes of a Rock N Roll Life at Gloria Dei Old Swedes Church.

The activity continues through Jan. 14, in various media. WXPN will air Bowie’s reading of Peter & the Wolf with the Philadelphia Orchestra on Kid’s Corner on Monday night. Sara Sherr’s Sing Your Life Karaoke become Bowieoke on Thursday at Johnny Brenda’s.

Weckerly’s Ice Cream and Federal Donuts are running Bowie-related specials, and the grand finale is at Union Transfer on Jan. 14 with A Night of Stardust, with guest vocalists including Emily Drinker and Adam Weiner of Low Cut Connie. For more information, go to phillylovesbowie.wordpress.com.

2. Chuck Prophet Trio

California rocker Chuck Prophet canceled a number of shows last year after announcing he’d been diagnosed with lymphoma, but now the Green on Red cofounder who’s built up an impressive catalog of smart and engaging songs over 15 studio albums — the most recent of which is 2020′s excellent Land That Time Forgot — is back on the road. He’s touring in trio mode, with his wife and creative partner, Stephanie Finch. Mark Ereill opens. $30, 8 p.m., 1/6, World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St., worldcafelive.com.

3. Nah

Experimental musician Mike Kuun was initially known for his work with Lancaster punks 1994!, but he’s lately been active with Nah, a one-man band that’s largely based in Belgium. He’s back home in Philly for his show at the Ukie Club, during which the drummer and noisemaker, who’s posted dozens of albums on Bandcamp, will be supported by Tagabow, Zeke Ultram, and Jewelsea. $20.23, 7:30 p.m., 1/6, Ukie Club, 847 N. Franklin St., 4333collective.net.

4. Steve Gunn / John Truscinski

An exploratory spirit is always present in Lansdowne-raised guitarist Steve Gunn’s albums, like his 2019 The Unseen In Between and last year’s Nakama EP, which took five songs from 2021′s Other You and reworked them with guests like Mdou Moctar and Natural Information Society. This weekend, Gunn will set out on new paths with drummer John Truscinski in two shows at Solar Myth in South Philly. On Saturday, the duo will be joined by guitarist Bill Nace. That show is sold-out, but there is a wait list. Tickets remain for Friday’s show. $23, 8 p.m., 1/6, Solar Myth, 1131 S. Broad St., arsnovaworkshop.com

5. Plaze Philly Showcase

The local music app Plaze Philly, which aims to help musicians further their careers by connecting them to assets they need, is presenting four up-and-coming R&B and jazz bands at MilkBoy Philly, which reopened in December after being closed for repairs since the summer. Featured acts are Karlia, Nia & the Chill Room Band, Huey, the Cosmonaut at OJ Mountain. $12, 8:30 p.m., 1/7, MilkBoy Philly, 1100 Chestnut St., milkboyphilly.com

6. Guachinangos

The 2023 First Friday Vernas Calientes dance party series gets underway with Guachinangos, a seven-piece band that mixes Mexican Son Jarocho rhythms with Colombian cumbia. Free. 9 p.m., 1/6, The Lounge at World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St., worldcafelive.com

7. Light of Day Winterfest

The annual series of concerts named after a Bruce Springsteen song and a Paul Schrader movie raises money to fight Parkinson’s, ALS, and PSP (progressive supranuclear palsy). The more than two dozen events in the LOD series throughout the month are mainly focused in Asbury Park, but the schedule kicks off with a Philly show at World Cafe Live on Friday. Headliners are The Weeklings, the Glenn Burtnik-led Jersey quartet that does Beatles covers plus original songs. Also on the bill: the Billy Walton Band and Ben Arnold, the Philly rocker who recently returned from a LOD tour of Europe. $30, 7 p.m., 1/7, The Lounge at World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St., qworldcafelive.com

8. Joel Ross Good Vibes

He means that literally. Joel Ross plays the vibraphone, so well in fact that he’s topped DownBeat’s poll of jazz players on the instrument for two years running. The Brooklyn-based musician brings his quartet featuring pianist Jeremy Corren, bassist Or Bareket, and drummer Jeremy Dutton to South Broad Street for a seated show on Sunday. $30, 8 p.m., 1/8, Solar Myth, 1131 S. Broad St., arsnovaworkshop.com.

9. Kississippi / HighNoon / Julian

A triple bill of Philly indie bands. Headliners Kississippi are the project of singer-songwriter Zoe Reynolds and guitarist Colin Kupson, who impressed with their 2021 full-length Mood Ring. The two other bands on the bill lean toward gently intoxicating dream-pop, with Kennedy Freeman leading the way with HighNoon, and the J Leiby-fronted Julian, whose new, well-titled five-song release is called Yearning Songs. $15-$17, 8 p.m., 1/11, Johnny Brenda’s, 120 N. Frankford Ave., johnnybrendas.com.

10. They Might Be Giants

The long-standing nerd rock duo of John Flansburgh and John Linnell are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their 1990 breakout album Flood with shows at Union Transfer on Wednesday and Thursday. (The Jan. 12 show was originally slated for March 2020 before being rescheduled five times.) Both shows are sold-out, but there is a waiting list at utphilly.com. The band asks all fans to wear a mask. Sold-out, 8 p.m., 1/11-12, Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St., utphilly.com.