1. Special Interest / Soul-Glo

An epic show with two leading DIY punk bands, both of whom put out their best records yet in 2022. Special Interest are a New Orleans quartet mixing in techno and hardcore on Endure. West Philly’s Soul Glo share Special Interest’s antifascist politics and tore off the roof on their dense, rugged Epitaph debut Diaspora Problems. The Ire is also on the bill. $18, 8 p.m., 12/9, Foto Club, 3743 N. Frankford Ave., r5productions.com

2. Strand Of Oaks

Tim Showalter, who is Strand of Oaks, now resides in Austin, Texas, but the longtime Philadelphian is maintaining the December show tradition known as the Winter Classic. Saturday’s full band show is sold out. Friday’s solo gig is not. Pat Finnerty opens. $24, 8 p.m., 12/9, 1201 N. Frankford Ave., johnnybrendas.com

3. Minas Sextet: A Tribute to Antonio Carlos Jobim & Cole Porter

The Philadelphia Brazilian jazz duo of Patricia King and Orlando Haddad will be blending jazz and bossa nova, as they play the songs of Jobim and Porter, the Brazilian and American composers who have Frank Sinatra in common. $35, 8 p.m., 12/9, The Lounge at World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St., worldcafelive.com.

4. Sounds of Philadelphia

Three Philly soul vocal groups join forces, though only one includes an original lead vocalist: Russell Thompkins Jr. & the New Stylistics, fronted by the singer heard on hits such as “Betcha By Golly, Wow.” Thompkins is in his 70s, but his falsetto remains pristine. Also performing are William Hart’s New Delfonics — billed that way though William “Poogie” Hart died in July — and The Legendary Blue Notes. $35-$75, 8 p.m., 12/9, Xcite Center at Parx Casino, 2999 Street Road, Bensalem, parxcasino.com

5. Ween

Since the Met Philadelphia opened in 2018, the New Hope duo of Aaron Freeman and Mickey Melchiondo — also known as Gene and Dean Ween — have held down a December stand at the North Broad Street opera house. The band is known for their humorous lyrics and mastery of a wide range of genres. $49-$109, 8 p.m., 12/10, 858 N. Broad St., themetphilly.com

6. The Districts

Lititz, Pa., born quartet The Districts have evolved from the intense, brittle guitar attack found on early records like 2012′s Telephone. The bright, keyboard heavy 1980s Brit-rock sound suits them on the new Great American Painting. Philly country band Florry open. $22-25, 8 p.m. 12/9, Concourse Live, 1635 Market. St, phillyindie.com

7. Whitney

The Chicago band of Max Kakacek and Julien Ehrlich have specialized in a mellowed out melding of indie-pop and American roots music since their 2016 debut Light Upon the Lake. They lean into a more pop vibe on the new Spark. $30, 8 p.m. 12/10, Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St., utphilly.com

8. Bonny Light Horseman & Joan Shelley

A terrific folk double bill. Bonny Light Horseman, which includes Eric D. Johnson, Josh Kaufman, and Anaïs Mitchell — of Hadestown fame — released their second album, Rolling Golden Holy. Joan Shelley, the Kentucky songwriter, is the opener. Her new The Spur, on the Philadelphia label No Quarter, is one of the year’s best. $25, 8:30 p.m., 12/11, Underground Arts, 1200 Callowhill St., undergroundarts.org

9. For The Music!

Four Philly indie bands — Stereo League, the Tisburys, Archpalatine, and Kuf Knotz & Christine Elise — will play this benefit put on by Helm Creative Studio and Addison Artists, which raises money for iCreate and PhillyCam. It’s organized by Sean Timmons, host of the weekly Craic radio show with Philly publican Fergus Carey. $20, 7 p.m., 12/11, The Story Factory, 1600 N. 5th St, eventbrite.com.

10. The Budos Band

Staten Island instrumental outfit, the Budos Band, are a brass-heavy groove band that draws on Ethiopian jazz, Memphis soul, and Afrobeat. They have been associated with Daptone Records since their 2005 self-titled debut. Brazilian samba singer Rogé opens. $25, 8 p.m., 12/10, Underground Arts, 1200 Callowhill St., undergroundarts.org.

11. Marisa Anderson and Jim White

This Ars Nova Workshop show pairs drummer Jim White, who’s played with the Dirty Three and PJ Harvey, with Marisa Anderson, whose 15 albums of exploratory guitar music include 2020′s The Quickening. $20, 8 p.m., 12/11, Solar Myth, 1131 S. Broad St, arsnovaworkshop.org.

12. The Bad Plus

Philadelphia jazz pianist Orrin Evans left the Bad Plus in 2020 and it’s taken two musicians to replace him: guitarist Ben Monder and sax player Chris Speed. They join bassist Reid Anderson and drummer David King. $35-$45, 8 p.m., 12/10, Music Hall at World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St., worldcafelive.com.

13. Raheem DeVaughn

Raheem DeVaughn loves to sing about love. The Washington, D.C.-raised R&B singer has included that four-letter word in every one of his album titles, from 2005 to 2020. He’s playing four shows in two nights at City Winery. $55-$75, 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., 12/13-14, 990 Filbert St., citywinery.com/philadelphia

14. The Lemonheads & Juliana Hatfield

Lemonheads leader Evan Dando is celebrating the 30th anniversary of It’s A Shame About Ray, the band’s effortlessly catchy 1992 album. Joining him is fellow New Englander Juliana Hatfield who has had a long, productive career collaborating with Blake Babies, the Lemonheads, and more. $30, 8 p.m., 12/14, Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St., utphilly.com

15. Modest Mouse

Pacific Northwest band Modest Mouse are touring in celebration of the 25th anniversary of The Lonesome Crowded West, the Isaac Brock band’s grand, brooding second album which is regarded as an indie rock classic. Mattress opens. $45-$47.50, 8 p.m., 12/15, Fillmore Philadelphia, 29 E. Allen St., fillmorephilly.com