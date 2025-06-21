Our top picks for this very packed Philly summer pop concert season

Summer pop music season means lots of outdoor shows, from South Philly stadium extravaganzas to intimate free concert series all over the region.

There are also a lot of notable shows at the amphitheaters, above and beyond those highlighted below, like Wiz Khalifa and Sean Paul on July 10, Dave Matthews Band on July 25-26, and the Jonas Bros. on Aug. 14, at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion. And Alabama Shakes at the Mann Center on Sept. 18.

There’s also big stuff indoors, with Lil Wayne’s “Tha Carter VI” tour at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on Aug. 2. And the last run of Wells Fargo Center shows before the building changes its name in September: Keyshia Cole on July 2, Wu-Tang Clan on July 18, Katy Perry on Aug. 9, and Nine Inch Nails on Aug. 27.

And of course, you can also opt for air-conditioning in an intimate space. Langhorne Slim is at Sellersville Theater June 22. There’s a terrific triple bill with Friendship, 22° Halo, and 2nd Grade on July 19 at Johnny Brenda’s. The Mekons are on at the Ethical Society that same night, and Femi Kuti and Positive Force are at Ardmore Music Hall on July 22.

Here are my top summer pop highlights:

Paul Simon

June 26, 28-29, Academy of Music

In 2018, a Paul Simon farewell tour played the Mann Center, and hearing loss seemed destined to keep him retired. But now he’s back with the “Quiet Celebration” tour of medium-size rooms, with a nine-piece band emphasizing his 2023 album Seven Psalms, plus the hits, at the Academy of Music. ensembleartsphilly.org

Florry

June 27, the Fillmore Philly

Francie Medosch and Philly rockin’ country band Florry continue to up their game on their joyful third album Sounds Like … which invites the listener to pile in for a wild ride that sometimes sounds like it might careen out of control, much like the song title “Truck Flipped Over ’19.” thefillmorephilly.com

The Hold Steady

June 26-28, the Foundry and Brooklyn Bowl Philly

The Minnesota born Brooklyn bar band par excellence is in Fishtown for “Constructive Summer” nights. Opening night is at the Foundry at the Fillmore, then the action moves next door to the Brooklyn Bowl. WXPN-FM DJ Jim McGuinn and Philly bands Labrador and the Tisburys are opening acts. theholdsteady.net

Concerts Under The Stars

Through Sept. 14, Upper Merion Township Building Park

CUTS in King of Prussia gets better every year. Strand of Oaks plays June 28; Dawes and Phosphorescent, July 10; and Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets, Aug 2. Plus there’s a BOFO guitar double bill on Sept. 13, with Mdou Moctar and Yasmin Williams. Larger shows at nearby Heuser Park include Lotus on July 3, and Dar Williams’ River Roads Festival, with Indigo Girls and Sunny War July 5. concertsunderthestarskop.com

South Jersey Summer Parks Concert Series

Through Sept. 17, Camden County parks

Free summer shows abound in Camden County. The Sunset Jazz Series at Wiggins Park includes Al Di Meola on June 30, Stacey Kent on Aug. 11, and Stanley Clarke Band on Aug. 25. Sundown Music Series at Haddon Lake Park has the Tisburys on July 16, Bob Mould July 30, Joan Osborne Aug. 13, and Chuck Prophet Sept. 17. And the Twilight Concert Series at Cooper River Park scores with Todd Rundgren on June 26. camdencounty.com

Jazz on the Beach

July 3-Sept. 4, Kennedy Plaza (between Mississippi and Georgia Avenues on the Boardwalk)

The free jazz concert series on the Atlantic City Boardwalk presented by the Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation is a sweet seasonal treat. The schedule kicks off July 3 with Chief Adjuah, and highlights include Arturo O’Farrill & Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble on July 17, and Vijay Iyer Trio on July 31. chickenbonebeach.org

LL Cool J / Jazmine Sullivan

July 4, Ben Franklin Parkway

This year’s free Welcome America July 4 concert on the Ben Franklin Parkway is formidable. Newsflash, NCIS: Los Angeles fans: LL Cool J is also a rapper, the first to receive Kennedy Center honors. Strawberry Mansion’s own Jazmine Sullivan joins him. She’s due to follow up her 2021 tour de force Heaux Tales. July4Philly.com

Tyler, the Creator

July 5-6, Wells Fargo Center

Last October, Tyler the Creator bought hungry Philadelphians $4,000 worth of cheesesteaks at Shank’s to promote his album Chromakopia. The Odd Future founder, rapper, and producer’s tour for that typically adventurous album is doing two arena shows. WellsFargoCenterphilly.com

Dell Music Center

June 29-Aug. 30

This year’s Dell season again brings dependable old-school R&B and hip-hop acts to the Strawberry Mansion amphitheater. Fantasia is July 10, Anthony Hamilton is July 24, and Tye Tribbett is Aug. 21, and perennial favorites Lady B’s Basement Party and Patty Jackson’s Party in the Park are on Aug. 24 and 30. thedellmusiccenter.com

Spruce Street Harbor Park

Through Sept. 27

Listen to free tunes as you swing in your hammock. The mostly local lineup includes Kulfi Girls on June 26, Jhariah July 24, Bartees Strange July 26, Dave Hause & the Mermaid on Aug. 30, and Dead Milkmen on Sept. 27. DelawareRiverWaterfront.com

Big week at the Mann

July 12-20

Rod Stewart brings his “One Last Time Tour” to the Fairmount Park venue with Cheap Trick on July 12, then Phish gets the wiggly dancing going July 15-16. “Weird Al” Yankovic’s “Bigger and Weirder” tour is July 19, and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-bound Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Want To Have Fun Farewell Tour” is July 20. MannCenter.org

Nas

July 25, Mann Center

This one’s for both the classical and pop lists. Nas’ 1994 debut album Illmatic is on everybody’s list as one of the best hip-hop albums of all time. Last year, he performed it in its entirety at the Roots Picnic. This year, he’s back at the Mann Center with a classy backup band: the Philadelphia Orchestra. Three nights later, super prolific Australian band King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard play with the Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia. MannCenter.org

Make The World Better Concert Weekend

July 25, 27, FDR Park

Former Eagle Connor Barwin has been putting on benefit shows for his playground-building Make the World Better Foundation for a decade, but this is his biggest yet. Lucy Dacus plays Friday with Jay Som and Hop Along. Remi Wolf is Sunday with Magdalena Bay and Annie DiRusso. mtwbconcert.com

The Weeknd

July 30-31, Lincoln Financial Field

The Ethiopian Canadian singer and world class showman does a back-to-back Wednesday-Thursday stand — not on the weekend! — at Lincoln Financial Field on this current leg of the “After Hours Til Dawn” tour. lincolnfinancialfield.com

The Clipse

Aug. 5, Franklin Music Hall

Terrence “Pusha-T” Thornton hasn’t recorded with his brother Gene “No Malice” Thornton since 2009. Now, the Virginia Beach duo, which just popped up at the Roots Picnic, is out with a new album, Let God Sort ‘Em Out, due in July. franklinmusichall.com

Citizens Bank Park Concerts

While the Phillies are away, the music will play. My Chemical Romance with Alice Cooper is Aug. 15, and Chris Brown with Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller is on Aug. 16. Then the Lumineers play the Bank on Sept. 19, with local heroes Dr. Dog opening, along with Chance Peña. mlb.com/phillies

Philly Folk Festival

Aug. 15-17, Old Pool Farm

The Philly Folk Festival is back at the Old Pool Farm for its 62nd iteration with a bill that incudes John Gorka, Alison Brown, John Moreland, Ben de la Cour, John Flynn, and more acts to be announced. folkfest.org

The Who

Aug. 21, Wells Fargo Center

Aug. 23, Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall

“The Song Is Over: North American Farewell Tour” arrives 43 years after the band’s first farewell. This time, Pete Townshend and the newly knighted Roger Daltrey — and not drummer Zak Starkey, who has been fired, rehired, and fired again — might really mean it. wellsfargocenterphilly.com, boardwalkhall.com

Rilo Kiley

Sept. 4, Met Philly

Rilo Kiley’s early ’00s albums, The Execution of All Things and More Adventurous, are high water marks for indie rock, this century. The Jenny Lewis-fronted band is back together after a long break. themetphilly.com

Haim

Sept. 4, Mann Center

Haim sisters Este, Danielle, and Alana are Angelenos but love to flaunt their local connections. Their mother Donna Haim grew up in Northeast Philly, and the family summered at the Shore. They’re kicking off their U.S. tour in support of the new I Quit. manncenter.org

Leon Bridges and Charley Crockett

Sept. 5, Mann Center

“The Crooner & the Cowboy Tour” pairs two simpatico Texas artists. Bridges is a soul man with old school bona fides and Crockett, a wide ranging honky-tonk troubadour who has released 15 albums since 2015. manncenter.org

One Fine Day

Sept. 6, Mann Center

Sting and Shaggy’s “One Fine Day” is back, two years after it debuted. The British Police man and Jamaican reggae toaster will both perform full sets, as well as host and join acts like reggae stalwarts the Wailers, Marcia Griffith, and New Orleans bounce queen Big Freedia. manncenter.org

Pogues

Sept. 8, Franklin Music Hall

Long live Shane MacGowan! The Irish band that blended traditional music with punk rock and MacGowan’s beer swilling poetic grace, is more beloved than ever since MacGowan’s passing in 2023. Singer and tin whistle player Spider Stacey will lead the crew. FranklinMusicHall.com.

The Waterboys

Sept. 9, Keswick Theatre

Scottish musician Mike Scott’s new Waterboys album Life, Death and Dennis Hopper uses the actor’s story as a vehicle to tell a tale about late 20th-century America. Bruce Springsteen, Fiona Apple, and Steve Earle guest on it. keswicktheatre.com

Outlaw Music Festival

Sept. 12, Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

This year’s Outlaw Festival has the same two legendary headliners as last year in Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan, freshly popular in his post-Chalamet phase. They’ll be joined by another Rock & Roll Hall of Famer in Sheryl Crow, plus formerly Philadelphian songwriter Waxahatchee and country singer Madeline Edwards. freedommortgagepavilion.com

XPoNential Music Festival

Sept. 19-21

This year’s XPoNential Music Festival lineup is strong. Friday night is heavy on funk, with 1970s Los Angeles low riders War, plus New Orleans’ Preservation Hall Jazz Band, and Philly’s Snacktime. On Saturday, Sharon Van Etten & the Attachment Theory headline a stacked bill that includes Soccer Mommy, Richard Thompson, Kathleen Edwards, and Molly Tuttle, and Sunday includes Courtney Barnett, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, and Craig Finn. xpnfest.org