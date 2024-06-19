A Boogie wit da Hoodie honors Philly’s PnB Rock in emotional performance at Wells Fargo Center

New York star A Boogie wit da Hoodie gave fans a memorable, emotional performance at the Wells Fargo Center, filling the venue with love and positivity. Tuesday night brought calm vibes to the crowd, who passionately sang along to their favorite hits.

Known for songs like “Drowning,” “Swervin,” and “Look Back At It,” the artist is starting his headlining tour, titled “BETTER OFF ALONE,” which ends in late October. The show opened with a set from DJ Cranberry, followed by Florida rapper Luh Tyler, who performed hits like “Back Flippin” and “Law & Order.” His music had fans nodding their heads while they listened to his lyrics.

A Boogie started the show with a suspenseful trailer detailing his life in The Bronx, N.Y., before running out to a screaming crowd, singing the lyrics to his 2016 hit “Jungle.” Background dancers then joined him for the performance of “Startender.”

“Philly is a second home to A Boogie,” said the rapper’s DJ, leading into a sequence from his 2016 EP “TBA” with performances of “Ransom” and “Timeless” for his day-one fans. The whole arena knew every lyric.

A Boogie took a moment to honor his longtime friend, collaborator, and Philadelphia artist PnB Rock, who was fatally shot in 2022.

To commemorate his friend’s legacy, the New York artist played an arrangement of their iconic songs “Loving You” and “Everyday We Lit.” He also included the solo PnB Rock singles “Selfish” and his “Unforgettable” remix. The Wells Fargo Center was filled with phone lights and fans singing loudly to honor the fallen artist.

The “Drowning” rapper continued his tribute to fallen artists by performing “Dangerous,” a collaboration with the late superstar Juice Wrld.

A Boogie paused his set list to bring out rising Philadelphia artist Fridayy. The singer performed his feature on Lil Baby’s hit song “Forever” and his most popular song “When It Comes To You.” Again, the crowd knew every word.

The New York rapper returned to the stage using a melody of Michael Jackson’s “Remember The Time” and his 2018 hit “Look Back At It.”

Before leaving the stage, A Boogie initiated another tribute to New York’s Pop Smoke by performing their collaboration “Hello” and finished with a mosh pit to his most popular song “Drowning” featuring Kodak Black. He left the stage professing his love for Philadelphia and thanking the crowd for their support.