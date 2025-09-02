Boyz II Men will sing the national anthem before the Eagles-Cowboys game

Boyz II Men are coming to the sold-out Linc.

To sing the national anthem, that is.

Philadelphia’s favorite R&B vocal group — Shawn Stockman, Nathan Morris, and Birds superfan Wanya Morris — will sing “The Star Spangled Banner” at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday night when the Eagles play the Dallas Cowboys in the opening game of the NFL season.

The “Motownphilly” and “End of the Road” hit makers have sung for the Eagles at the Linc several times before, most recently in 2018 when the team also played the first game of the season at home after winning their first Super Bowl earlier that year.

The group’s performance on Thursday will be part of pregame ceremony at the Linc that will include the raising of the Super Bowl LIX banner the team earned with its 40-22 manhandling of the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans in February.

The game, which kicks off at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, will be broadcast on NBC, streamed on Peacock and heard on WIP (94/1-FM).

All three group members — who attended the High School for the Creative and Performing Arts in South Philly and are the subject of Philly journalist and DJ John Morrison’s 2025 book Boyz II Men 40th Anniversary Celebration: Unofficial & Unauthorized — are Eagles fans.

But the most enthusiastic is Wanya Morris, who told the Eagles website that when the band is on the road, he refuses invitations to watch Birds games with fans and chooses to view the game alone in his hotel room to avoid distractions.

“Boyz II Men, when we get on the field, it’s all about harmony,” Morris said. “It’s going to be connected, I’m talking about totally, totally connected. So that’s what we’re trying to start the whole presentation off with, and that’s what we’re hoping to give that energy to my team, to have that harmony so we can jell and knock these boys out so that they can know what’s going on for the rest of the season."

After Thursday night’s game, Boyz II Men’s next scheduled area appearance is at the Borgata Event Center in Atlantic City on Oct. 4.