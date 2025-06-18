It’s a big Boss day! The Bruce Springsteen movie ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’ starring Jeremy Allen White has dropped its trailer

It’s a big Bruce Springsteen day.

The trailer is out for Deliver From Nowhere, the Springsteen biopic starring Jeremy Allen White and written and directed by Scott Cooper. The movie, which is based on Warren Zanes’ book Delivery From Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska is set for a theatrical release in October.

The story focuses on Springsteen in the early 1980s, when he made the desolate solo recording masterpiece Nebraska and also emerged from that album’s harrowing themes to follow it with his most popular album, Born in the U.S.A.

The movie takes its title from a desperate prayer in a lyric from Nebraska’s “Open All Night”: “Hey ho rock n’ roll, delivery me from nowhere!” In the trailer, a car dealer tells White as Springsteen: “I know who you are.” The Boss replies: “That makes one of us.”

Australian actress Odessa Young plays the Springsteen’s love interest, Faye. Succession star Jeremy Strong plays Jon Landau, Springsteen’s longtime manager and record producer.

“This is not about the charts, this is about Brice Springsteen. And these are the songs that he wants to work on right now,” Strong’s Landau says in the trailer before going on to explain how through Nebraska, Springsteen was trying to address the traumas of his childhood.

“And once he’s done that,” he says, “he’s going to repair the entire world.”

Springsteen has been in the news lately quite a bit for the comments he’s been making every night on his European tour criticizing the administration of President Donald Trump. They can be heard on his new Land of Hope and Dreams live EP.

He’s also been seen this month hanging out with and performing alongside Paul McCartney in Liverpool.

There’s also a new Springsteen profile in today’s New York Times, with critic Jon Pareles spending time with the Boss in Colts Neck, N.J. The topic under discussion is Tracks II: The Lost Albums, the seven — count ‘em, seven — album box set due June 27 that includes 83 songs, the vast majority of which are previously unreleased.

The set was recorded between 1983 and 2018, and includes Streets of Philadelphia Sessions, with songs done in the spare, spooky style of the Oscar and Grammy winning track written for Jonathan Demme 1993 AIDS movie Philadelphia.

Look for an Inquirer review of Tracks II next week.