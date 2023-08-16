Bruce Springsteen has postponed his Philly shows. When might he be coming back?

On Wednesday afternoon, Bruce Springsteen called off the two shows he was supposed to play with the E Street Band this week at Citizens Bank Park due to illness.

But the shows were postponed, not cancelled, with tickets held for these performances good for future dates.

So when might they be rescheduled? When can the Boss come back to South Philly?

That’s tricky to answer.

First, there’s the question of the 73-year-old rocker’s health. Is the illness serious? If the reason for the postponement was a COVID diagnosis at a time when there is an uptick in cases in the U.S., it was not specified. So we don’t know the nature of Springsteen’s illness, how sick he is, or if he’ll be back in time to make his show in Foxborough, Mass. next week, or resume the tour sometime later.

The tour’s September schedule is busy, with few days off between shows. The exception is the gap between Columbus, Ohio on Sept. 21 and Washington, D.C. on Sept. 29. That looks pretty sweet, right?

But here’s the problem: The Phillies are home at Citizens Bank Park though that stretch, with only Sept. 25 as a day off, which in any case wouldn’t be enough time to set up and break down the stadium as a concert venue.

In October, Springsteen has plenty of open dates. He’s off the entire month. And the Phillies don’t have any schedule dates either. So, that would work out fine, if the Phillies were guaranteed to not play any post-season playoff games in October.

But the opposite is true: the team currently is positioned to win a Wild Card playoff berth, and you remember what happened last Red October: Bryce Harper and crew went on a run to the World Series and played home games into November. That could happen again, Phillies fans hope, so planning any Springsteen dates at CBP for October seems highly unlikely.

After that, the weather turns too cold for outdoor shows, and Springsteen will be busy touring Canada and the West Coast anyway. Those dates run from November through mid-December.

So that leaves two possibilities: the shows could be moved from Citizens Bank Park across the street from CBP to Lincoln Financial Field, maybe in the open window in September. That seems unlikely and an awkward fit, but Springsteen has played the Linc before (in 2003) and is playing some football stadiums in other markets.

But the more likely-best guess scenario? Look for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band to be coming back to play Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia sometime.... in 2024.

At the final show of the European tour in Monza, Italy last month, Springsteen said “We’ll be back!” In June, E Street guitarist Steve Van Zandt responded to a question about a potential 2024 tour on the platform that was then still known as Twitter by saying: “Right now it is a hope. We are waiting for many complicating factors that are out of our control for a final decision.”

So if Springsteen and the E Street Band are back on the road in 2024, it seems quite possible that Citizen Bank shows could be woven into a tour schedule, which would presumably include dates in strongholds for the band like Philadelphia, as well as other American cities.

This of course is all speculation. Neither Springsteen’s organization nor the Phillies have commented on when the concerts might be rescheduled, only that tickets for the postponed shows will be honored when they are.

In the meantime: Get well, Boss.