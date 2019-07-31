It’s disingenuous for Chance the Rapper to hype The Big Day (Self released ** ½) as his “debut album.” His three previous full length efforts — 2012’s 10 Day, 2013’s great leap forward Acid Rap and 2016’s gospel-rap tour de force Coloring Book — were albums in point of fact, though they were marketed as mixtapes.
What’s concerning about The Big Day, it doesn’t hold together as as a cohesive piece of music as well as his previous work. That’s partly because at 70 plus minutes, it’s too long. Chance is trying too hard to be all things to all people. The Big Day finds him going toe to toe with Nicki Minaj on two songs, reaching out to an adult alternative demo with Randy Newman (!) and Ben Gibbard of Death Cab For Cutie and courting teeny poppers with Shawn Mendes.
That’s not to say there’s not lots of good stuff on The Big Day, which mostly concerns the rapper’s marriage to Kirsten Corley in March. John Legend helps kick to celebration off with a nice feature on the opening “All Day Long," and Chance also gives himself time to ruminate over what took him so long to tie the knot in “We Go High.” That song that echoes Michelle Obama, name drops Fran Drescher and Wu-Tang rapper U-God and — believe it or not — draws an analogy between himself and Philadelphia Eagles fans aiming to return to the Super Bowl. (The couplet in question, about the size of a wedding ring, and his need to return to championship form: “Big hands for my ring, I’m a need a Pringles can / I just want the shine back, like an Eagles fan.”)
The Big Day has been knocked because it’s so darn happy, and it’s hard to draw listeners in with songs that are all about how pleased as punch you are. True enough, but not the whole story. Chance has always been a uniquely compelling figure in hip-hop because, along with being a top notch rhymer and thinker, he’s unafraid to be joyful. And there are many points on the The Big Day where his enthusiasm is infectious. The trouble is, there’s not enough of them to get us through the uninspired track like “Found A Good One (Single No More)” that drag out The Big Day, like a never ending wedding party that keep the guests captive after it’s past time to go home.