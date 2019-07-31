The Big Day has been knocked because it’s so darn happy, and it’s hard to draw listeners in with songs that are all about how pleased as punch you are. True enough, but not the whole story. Chance has always been a uniquely compelling figure in hip-hop because, along with being a top notch rhymer and thinker, he’s unafraid to be joyful. And there are many points on the The Big Day where his enthusiasm is infectious. The trouble is, there’s not enough of them to get us through the uninspired track like “Found A Good One (Single No More)” that drag out The Big Day, like a never ending wedding party that keep the guests captive after it’s past time to go home.