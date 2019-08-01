When it opens next month at 10th and Filbert Streets with Justin Townes Earle playing the first show, City Winery will immediately become a rarity in Philadelphia.
It’s not just that New York entrepreneur Michael Dorf’s upscale urban listening room and restaurant will also be a winery, making its own vino from California grapes (as well as serving other booze and beer).
It’s that City Winery Philadelphia is something that you’d think you’d see more of, but don’t: a Center City music venue.
With three dozen shows that go on sale today at 3 p.m. at citywinery.com/philadelphia, the upscale mini-chain is about to place a downtown footprint on the local scene, with an $8 million, 36,000-square-foot location that includes two venues.
Dorf, the 57-year-old City Winery founder who made his name in the 1980s with the Manhattan venue the Knitting Factory, says the Philly locale will put on as many as 10 shows a week, ranging from adult-oriented rock and acoustic folk to hip hop-flavored R&B, comedy, and podcast events.