As the parents and I speak in their kitchen, kids come up the stairs to use the bathroom and say hello to the family. “We take in all strays. We let them sleep here after the shows, upward of 20 and 30 at a time. I don’t want them just roaming the streets if they’re tired. Besides, some of the bands traveled long ways to get here — the U.K., the West Coast. Jarod Clemons crashed on our couch after his gig,” Donna says proudly of the son of Clarence Clemons, the late E Street saxophonist, who performed some of his earliest live showcases at Germ.