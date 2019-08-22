Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals / Trombone Shorty. A quality double bill in Bensalem. Superb slide guitarist Harper was last heard from with No Mercy in This Land, his 2018 collaboration with blues harp player Charlie Musselwhite‚ and he also wrote and produced gospel great Mavis Staples’ new We Get By. He’s teamed with Trombone Shorty. The Crescent City horn player, bandleader, and all around life force, was born Troy Andrews and earned his nickname when he made his New Orleans Jazz Fest debut at age 4. Former Muddy Magnolias singer Jessy Wilson opens. Sunday at the Excite Center at Parx Casino.