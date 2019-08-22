Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals / Trombone Shorty. A quality double bill in Bensalem. Superb slide guitarist Harper was last heard from with No Mercy in This Land, his 2018 collaboration with blues harp player Charlie Musselwhite‚ and he also wrote and produced gospel great Mavis Staples’ new We Get By. He’s teamed with Trombone Shorty. The Crescent City horn player, bandleader, and all around life force, was born Troy Andrews and earned his nickname when he made his New Orleans Jazz Fest debut at age 4. Former Muddy Magnolias singer Jessy Wilson opens. Sunday at the Excite Center at Parx Casino.
Oso Oso. Oso Oso is the nom de rock of Long Beach, N.Y., songwriter Jade Lilitri, who made an impressive emo entrance with 2017’s Yunahon Mixtape and builds on that with by turns blistering and quite pretty new Basking in the Glow, which excels at wistful power pop-kissed heartache. The Sidekicks, Future Teens and Pollyanna open. Sunday at the Foundry.
Sturgill Simpson, “Sing Along.” The first single from Grammy album of the year-nominated country rebel Simpson’s forthcoming Sound & Fury, which he’s described as a “sleazy, steamy rock-and-roll record." It’s a companion piece to a Simpson-conceived dystopian anime movie by Batman Ninja director Junpei Mizusaki. The album comes out Sept. 27, the same day the movie will be released on Netflix.
Marialy Pacheco. In 2012, Pacheco became the first female winner of the Montreux Jazz Festival solo piano competition. The Cuban keyboardist, who is also a classical player, has spent much of the decade based in Europe — her most recent album, Live in Viersen, was recorded in Germany with an orchestra — and is on a rare U.S. tour. Wednesday at World Cafe Live Upstairs.
Hunk-A-Funk. This new various artists compilation, available on Spotify and other streaming services, gathers 34 booty-moving grooves — including Erykah Badu’s “Booty” — from usual suspects like James Brown (“Licking Stick”) and Parliament’s (“Bop Gun”) along with unexpected tracks by Odetta, Marlena Shaw and Lou Donaldson. Playlist of the week.