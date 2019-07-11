The Mekons. For 40 years now, the Mekons have been true to the spirit of punk rock. Which means not that they wear studded leather jackets and bash out three chords over and over, but that the band is an ongoing art project that abides by no rules, forever following creative compulsion. In the case of the new Deserted, the British band now largely based in Chicago headed to a studio outside Joshua Tree National Park in California to write songs about being strangers in a strange land. The band fronted by Jon Langford, Sally Timms, and Tom Greenhalgh doesn’t often make it to Philadelphia, so this is a rare treat. Thursday at Johnny Brenda’s.