Crosby loves to stir the pot. After Kanye West called himself “The World’s Greatest Rock Star” at the Glastonbury music festival in 2015, the cantankerous baby boomer told Andy Cohen that the rapper “can neither sing, nor write, nor play. The thing that bugs me about him is the ‘I’m the greatest living rock star.’ Somebody needs to drive him over to Stevie Wonder’s house right now so he understands what a real one is. Secondly, they should send him all of Ray Charles’ catalog so he can learn how to sing.”