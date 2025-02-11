How many Philly celebrities can you spot in Diplo’s Super Bowl instagram posts?

What did Diplo do during Super Bowl week?

The DJ born Wesley Pentz, 46, is an Eagles fan who kept a busy schedule in the Big Easy, which he detailed in a social media post on Monday.

His week in New Orleans was “a hot sauce flavored gumbo pot of chiefs a— whopping,” he posted on Threads and X, formerly Twitter. “yes I djed like 12 parties, poured hot sauce into my eyeballs, tossed beads at shane gillis, drank 17 hurricanes and held the vince lombardi trophy with cooper dejean martha stewart and guy fieri,” the Food Network personality whose Flavortown Tailgate Super Bowl Party Diplo DJed.

The producer who has worked with Beyoncé and Madonna, and whose many collaborative projects include Jack Ü with Skrillex, and Silk City with Mark Ronson (a rubric lifted from the Philly diner and club of the same name), went on: “now i’m about to climb a street pole in broad daylight while launching fireworks from a garbage truck because if you think i’m done celebrating my city’s big win you’ve obviously never met a philly fan.”

Diplo posted photos of himself in a throwback Randall Cunningham jersey with Stewart, former Philadelphian and Birds fan Zach Bryan, Downingtown native actor Miles Teller, and comedian Gillis, who appeared in a Bud Light Super Bowl commercial with Post-Malone.

On New Year’s Eve, Diplo made headlines when he was on CNN with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen and admitted he was high at the time, microdosing on LSD. (He also has a band called LSD, with Australian songwriter Sia and British artist Labrinth).

He revisited that theme on Saturday in New Orleans where, according to TMZ, he told an interviewer: “I like acid … I’m on it now again. I’m just chilling. It’s a little bit. I’m not, like, tripping. I’m not gonna do backflips.”

Diplo comes by his Eagles fandom honestly. Born in Tupelo, Miss. — Elvis Presley’s hometown — he was raised in Florida and came to Philadelphia to study film at Temple University, graduating in 2003. He got his start DJing in the city, notably at Hollertronix parties at the Ukie Club in North Philly with then-partner Low Budget. That’s where he first connected with M.I.A., whose Clash-sampling hit “Paper Planes” he cowrote and produced.

His Mad Decent label was formerly housed within the former mausoleum and cemetery headstone showroom on North 12th Street that is now home to music and culture venue PhilaMOCA. He lives in Los Angeles but still owns the PhilaMOCA building.