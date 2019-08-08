The trip down memory lane with a photo of an Acura on its cover is a reminder of halcyon days when Drizzy didn’t yet own a Lamborghini, and actually deigned to drive his girlfriend though a snowstorm to take the bar exam, a magnanimous act he boasts about in “How ‘Bout Now,” from 2014. Drake’s willingness to flaunt his sensitivity has always been a big part of his mainstream appeal, but it’s hard to appear truly vulnerable when you reach his level of megastardom. Care Package is a smooth move in that it brings the old more human Drake back into the picture, as he plays the sad boy card on 2010’s “I Get Lonely Too” and also 2014‘s Johnny Manziel- and Andrew Wiggins-praising “Draft Day,” which reminds us that Drakes is as untrustworthy as a sports talent scout as he has been consistently on point as a rapper. -- Dan DeLuca