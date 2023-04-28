Ed Sheeran is coming to the Met Philly the night before he’s playing the Linc

Ed Sheeran is a stadium-sized headliner, a pop superstar big enough to fill the Lincoln Financial Field, as the British songwriter will on June 3.

But that’s not all the pop phenomenon — whose 2017 release ÷ is the most streamed album ever on Spotify — is doing in Philadelphia.

The night before his Linc show, Sheeran will play an intimate show (by his standards) at the Met Philly. The solo show at the 3400-seater North Broad Street opera house is one of 14 theater concerts he’s doing in select cities in tandem with his stadium shows.

The Met show is part of what Sheeran is calling The ‘-’ Tour, pronounced the “Subtract Tour.” It’s named after the guitarist’s sixth album -, which is out May 5.

(For those who haven’t been keeping track, Sheeran names his albums after mathematical symbols. The career spanning stadium trek that will bring him to the Linc is called The ‘+ - = ÷ x’ Tour.)

Sheeran has been in the news this week for being sued by the heirs of late songwriter Ed Townshend, who shared songwriting credit with Marvin Gaye on the 1973 hit “Lets Get It On.”

It’s alleged that Sheeran plagiarized that song’s syncopated chord progression for his 2014 hit “Thinking Out Loud.” Sheeran played the guitar and sang in a Manhattan federal court on April 26, saying he wrote the song after beginning a new relationship after his grandfather died.

Singer-songwriter Ben Kweller will open for Sheeran at the Met, on what will be a busy Philly concert weekend, with the Roots Picnic happening from June 2-4. Sheeran tickets will be sold through Ticketmaster’s Verifed Fan program. Registration is open now though 11:59 p.m. Tickets then go on sale Tuesday May 2 at 10 a.m.