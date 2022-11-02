“Dancing On My Own” isn’t dancing on its own.

Philly all-star indie band Guerrilladelphia has recorded another Phillies anthem. It’s a new version of rocker Don McCloskey’s Phillies fight song “Unstoppable” which was originally cut for the team’s winning run to the World Series in 2008.

This new version of “Unstoppable” is a rip-roaring power-chord crunching sonic collage which includes samples from both beloved late Phillies play-by-play announcer Harry Kalas and Eagles center Jason Kelce’s 2018 Super Bowl winning speech delivered while dressed as a Mummer in front of Philadelphia Museum of Art.

As opposed to “Dancing On My Own,” Swedish alt-pop star ode to self-reliance whose version by British singer Calum Scott has been embraced by the Phillies and the city as a post-game victory song, “Unstoppable” emphasizes its homegrown quality, hyping itself as “the locally sourced, organically made pre-game rally cry for the hometown crowd.”

The song’s first verse featured rapper Kuf Knotz and its second, newly written part is sung by McCloskey. The lyrics are generic enough for the song to have a shelf life spanning many future post-season runs: “Get crazy raising hell, then hit it so hard you crack the bell!”

The impressive and multi-generational Guerilladelphia cast includes drummer Chuck Treece, bass player Tom Spiker, guitarist Ross Bellinoit, organist Adam Flicker, rapper-singer G. Love, and vocalists Hannah Taylor, Sarah Biemuller, and Ali Wadworth.

All that plus five horn players from ubiquitous Philly party band Snacktime. The song was recorded at Milkboy the Studio, Turtle Studios, and Undercarriage Studios in Philadelphia.

