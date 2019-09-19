Here, the Young one goes for joy in all of his performances, an exuberance in his elasticity and contagion in his melodies. So Much Fun is as heavy on the song craft, as it is the silliness, whether it is his longing soliloquy, “Jumped Out the Window,” his ditzy Cookie Monster impression on “Cartier Gucci Scarf,” or an anthemic bit of teamwork on “The London” with Travis Scott and J.Cole. While “Ecstasy” continues Thug’s quest for epic choruses (and giddy drug references), “Sup Mate” finds the rapper teamed with old pal Future making goofy faux-British accents and riding its trap rhythm. Future never sounds as if he’s having a good time, so Thug’s zeal must’ve rubbed off. — A.D. Amorosi