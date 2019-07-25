Iron Maidens / Iron Maiden. On Sunday night, the women of heavy metal cover band Iron Maidens — featuring Delaware County’s Paul Green School of Rock educated guitar-shredder Courtney Cox — return to the Foundry. Two nights later, it’s Iron Maiden themselves, with the British metal band in town on its Legacy of the Beast tour, based on the video game of the same name which in turn is based on the 1982 Maiden album The Number of the Beast. Sunday at the Foundry at the Fillmore and Tuesday at the Wells Fargo Center.