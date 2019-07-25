Titus Andronicus. Patrick Stickles, the leader of New Jersey born punk band Titus Andronicus, is never at a loss for ideas. Stickles released a pseudo sitcom pilot called STACKS that satirizes the indie music business in the social media age. It’s a tie-in with the band’s sixth studio album, An Obelisk, an uncharacteristically concise album, produced by Hüsker Dü founder Bob Mould. It cleverly takes on the outside world on songs like “(I Blame) Society” while not letting a sometimes self-contradictory guy named Patrick Stickles off the hook. Sunday at PhilaMOCA.
Wild Rose. Screenwriter Nicole Taylor’s tale of Rose-Lynn, a Glaswegian country singer who dreams of making it big in Music City is corny and cliche at points, but it’s anchored by knockout lead performances by Jessie Buckley and Julie Walters as her mom. The Emmylou Harris and Bonnie Raitt soundtrack songs hit the right notes, and Ashley McBride and Kacey Musgraves make cameos. Playing at the Ritz at the Bourse.
Iron Maidens / Iron Maiden. On Sunday night, the women of heavy metal cover band Iron Maidens — featuring Delaware County’s Paul Green School of Rock educated guitar-shredder Courtney Cox — return to the Foundry. Two nights later, it’s Iron Maiden themselves, with the British metal band in town on its Legacy of the Beast tour, based on the video game of the same name which in turn is based on the 1982 Maiden album The Number of the Beast. Sunday at the Foundry at the Fillmore and Tuesday at the Wells Fargo Center.
ReBirth Brass Band. New Orleans music has taken serious losses of late with the death of Dr. John in June and Art Neville this past week. Those titans will likely be paid tribute to when these torchbearers who are essential players in carrying on Crescent City traditions bring their Second Line syncopation to town. Tuesday at Milkboy Philly.
Swearin’ / Mike Krol. A top flight indie garage rock double bill. Headliners Swearin’ are the band led by formerly Philadelphian songwriter Allison Crutchfield and Kyle Gilbride who, last year, released the excellent Fall Into the Sun, their first album in five years. Krol is an underrated raucous rocker in his own right, who had great fun on the fuzz-pop Power Chords earlier this year. Crutchfield plays in his band. Thursday at Boot & Saddle and Friday at PhilaMOCA.