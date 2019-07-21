J. Lo did right by her Spanish-speaking fans for the final third of the show, serving up tracks like “Te Gusté,” her single recorded with fellow Borinqueño Bad Bunny, and “El Anillo,” enhanced by a mass of incredible performers featured on her NBC show World of Dance. Here and throughout, it was clear Lopez’s vocals were being heavily subsidized by live background singers and a pre-recorded backing track, but this is a concession that’s easy to overlook as you watch the tireless quinquagenarian nail complex salsa footwork on the lid of a piano, never once tripping over the billowing Versace-inspired superhero cape she knotted on for the occasion.