Low Cut Connie join Shonda Rimes, Renee Fleming, and Issa Rae in protest over Donald Trump’s takeover of the Kennedy Center

Adam Weiner of Low Cut Connie is among several artists who have canceled performances or severed ties with the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington after President Donald Trump took over the cultural institution and appointed new board members who have elected him chairman.

Weiner joins actress and comedian Issa Rae, TV producer Shonda Rimes, classical soprano Renée Fleming, and musician Ben Folds in distancing themselves from the institution.

This week, Trump appointed several board members, including country singer Lee Greenwood, second lady Usha Vance, and Alison Lutnick, wife of Commerce Secretary and Haverford College megadonor Howard Lutnick. The board voted to remove longtime chairman David Rubenstein, prompting Kennedy Center president Deborah F. Rutter to resign.

Low Cut Connie — a personal favorite of former President Barack Obama, who put the South Philly band’s “Boozophilia” on his first Summer Playlist in 2015 — was scheduled to play at the venue’s Millennium Stage on March 19.

In a statement posted on social media, Weiner said: “I was very excited to perform as part of this wonderful institution’s Social Impact series, which emphasizes community, joy, justice, and equity through the arts. Upon learning that this institution that has been nonpartisan for 54 years is now chaired by President Trump himself and his regime, I decided I will not perform there.”

“Our little rock and roll act stands for diversity, inclusion and truth telling. My extended Low Cut Connie community includes black, white, gay, straight, transgender, Jewish, Christian, Muslim, atheist and immigrant individuals — all of whom are wonderful upstanding Americans. Many of these people will be directly negatively affected by this administration’s policy and messaging.”

He continued: “Arts institutions are one area that should be immune from our corrosive political culture. I sincerely wish for the Kennedy Center to return to a nonpartisan community-building model of arts programming. Until that occurs, I won’t perform there. Maybe my career will suffer from this decision, but my soul will be the better for it.”

Rae also canceled a performance, “due to what I believe to be an infringement on the values of an institution that has faithfully celebrated artists of all backgrounds through all mediums.”

Fleming stepped down from her position as artistic adviser to the center “out of respect” for Rubenstein. Folds resigned his position as artistic adviser to the National Symphony Orchestra, which the Kennedy Center oversees.

Rimes stepped down from her position as treasurer of the Kennedy Center and posted a quote from John F. Kennedy: “If art is to nourish the roots of our culture, society must set the artist free to follow his vision wherever it takes him.”

Low Cut Connie are scheduled to play a Connie Club show at Ardmore Music Hall on Feb. 27.