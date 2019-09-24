The occasion is the golden anniversary of the legendary prog unit’s classic debut, In the Court of the Crimson King. Of course, only Fripp remains to recall that period of the band (though woodwind player Mel Collins would come along in 1970, stick around for two years, then find other things to occupy his time for four and a half decades before reconnecting for the current lineup). But the set on Monday would traipse through nearly every era that followed, from its folk and jazz-inflected early years through the virtuosic eccentricities of former front man Adrian Belew’s 30-year tenure.