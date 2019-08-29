Nick Cave, The Red Hand Files. Australian rock songwriter Nick Cave began answering fans’ questions in thoughtful, deeply personal dispatches posted on this site named after his 1994 song “The Red Right Hand,” 2018, seeking connections in the wake of the death of his teenage son Arthur. The intimate Q&A’s work like a Reddit AMA on a higher intellectual plane. This week’s exchange concerns his 1997 breakup with PJ Harvey, which he blames on drugs and narcissism. Cave was so surprised to be dumped, “I almost dropped my syringe,” he writes. The singer is doing sold-out Conversations with Nick Cave shows on the East Coast in September, but unfortunately there is no Philadelphia date.