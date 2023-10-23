Lauryn Hill postpones tonight’s Philadelphia show to rest vocal cords

On Sunday, Lauryn Hill announced that she needed to postpone her Philadelphia concert, set for tonight at the Wells Fargo Center, due to medical issues.

“On the advice of my physicians, I have no choice but to postpone the show tomorrow. I need to rest my voice to prevent any more serious strain or damage to my vocal cords,” wrote Hill on Instagram. She said that while it was disappointing, she looks forward to giving Philly fans “the show you deserve with a fully recovered and health voice.”

Hill and the Fugees have been touring to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, the iconic Grammy-winning album that was released by Conshohocken label Ruffhouse Records in 1998. The anniversary tour has earned rave reviews (despite an unsurprisingly late start in Newark), though last week in Brooklyn, she hinted at the vocal strain: “I’m ‘bout to sing my voice out, but that’s okay because I’m in BK!”

Earlier this year, members of the Fugees reunited with Hill for her set at The Roots Picnic, with Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel joining her onstage.

Hill said she’s resting for now but will resume the tour later this week in Toronto on Oct. 26. She and the Fugees will return to Philadelphia to play the Wells Fargo on Sunday, Nov. 25. The Wells Fargo website states that all tickets for the original Oct. 23 show will be honored.