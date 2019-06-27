Because Lil Nas X was a private citizen five months ago, it’s instructive to think about his very first release in terms of, well, what one of us would’ve done. No one else could’ve come up with “Old Town Road,” of course. The other six productions are neither hits nor filler, but they’re enticing and — eventually — hooky. Smart to venture into guitar-rock and off-kilter sax when the priority is resisting pigeonholes, and smart to interpolate Nirvana and include Cardi to convince people these tunes have historical weight. But chances are you could’ve written better lyrics. — Dan Weiss