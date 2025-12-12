Mayor Parker announces Philly’s first ever New Year’s Eve outdoor concert

The semiquincentennial year in Philadelphia is set to start off with a bang.

The city’s celebration of the 250th anniversary of America will begin on New Year’s Eve with a free concert in front of the Philadelphia Art Museum steps.

The lineup includes LL Cool J, DJ Jazzy Jeff, bassist and bandleader Adam Blackstone, and Los Angeles rock band Dorothy. Technician the DJ, who has toured with the likes of the L.O.X. and Ghostface Killah, is also on the bill.

Afterwards — at midnight — there will be fireworks.

“Philadelphia is thrilled to welcome everyone to our vibrant city as we celebrate New Year’s Eve and kick off the 250th anniversary of our nation’s independence,” Mayor Cherelle L. Parker said in a statement.

“This free concert and fireworks showcases the incredible spirit of our community and the cultural legacy that Philadelphia embodies … Join us for Philly’s first ever New Year’s Eve outdoor concert as we kick off 2026 in America’s Birthplace — this is truly the place to start our celebration of this historic anniversary!,” she said.

For LL Cool J, the New Year’s Eve concert will be a makeup show.

The “Mama Said Knock You Out” and “I Can’t Live Without My Radio” rapper, actor, and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee was scheduled to play on the Parkway along with Jazmine Sullivan as part of the city’s July 4 celebration this year, but canceled in solidarity with striking municipal workers.

Now the rapper born James Todd Smith, who was a surprise guest at the Wu-Tang Clan’s farewell concert in South Philly this summer, will be back on the Parkway, in decidedly chillier weather.

“Philly, don’t call it a comeback,” he said in a statement. “We’ve got unfinished business. Shout out to the Mayor for the invitation! Meet me on the Oval this New Year’s Eve as we bring in 2026 — live.”

Blackstone, who won a best musical theater album Grammy last year for his work on Alicia Keys’ Hell’s Kitchen, plans to debut “Brotherly Love,” a song he’s written with Curtis Mayfield’s cousin Cedric Mayfield, at the New Year’s Eve show.

Gates for the free concert open at 6 p.m., and the music starts at 8 p.m.