The Barnes Foundation inspired some of Lucy Dacus’ new album. Now it’ll showcase her portrait for a limited time.

Indie darling Lucy Dacus is back on her old stomping grounds of Philly this week — and so is an oil-painted portrait of her, at least for a couple of days. Fans are thrilled.

Dacus, who left the city around 2023 for Los Angeles, kicks off the first leg of tour in support of her new album, Forever is a Feeling, Wednesday at The Met Philadelphia.

As previously reported by The Inquirer, Dacus’ ties to the city — particularly with one museum — run deep. Along her Forever is a Feeling press tour, Dacus repeatedly discussed her love for the Barnes Foundation. So much so, she admitted to writing part of her new song, “Modigliani,” during a visit to the museum.

Amedeo Modigliani was an Italian modernist painter and sculptor known for subjects depicted with elongated faces in his works. Barnes Foundation founder Albert Barnes was one of the earliest Modigliani collectors in the United States, according to the museum. The Barnes collection contains 16 paintings by the artist.

Now, the Foundation is reciprocating Dacus’ admiration with a temporary tribute. Her album cover, a photo-realistic oil on canvas painting of the singer amid blue-gray clouds, will be on view at the Barnes’ Annenberg Court Thursday and Friday.

“Dacus began writing her new song, ‘Modigliani,’ while standing in front of a painting by the artist,” the Barnes Foundation wrote on Instagram. “That moment lives on in her album, Forever is a Feeling, and now in this striking portrait."

The painting, also titled Forever is a Feeling, was completed by Will St. John, a contemporary artist based out of Brooklyn, who trained in classical realism techniques in Italy. St. John was born in Harrisburg, Pa.

It’s the first time the artwork has been displayed in Philly. Dacus showcased it a few times in a small string of special album preview shows she performed at exclusive venues, like the St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church in New York and the Driehaus Museum in Chicago.

“At one point in her [Brooklyn] set, Dacus mentioned that the painting featured on the album cover — a portrait of herself by the artist Will St. John — would be available for viewing by the merch table after the show,” a profile on Dacus published in Them recalled. “Sharp gasps punctured the air, as though she’d just announced the second coming of Christ, followed by self-conscious laughter.”

The fans appear just as eager in Philly.

After the Barnes Foundation announced the temporary exhibit, a fan responded on Instagram, with, “This is my Super Bowl. This is my Coachella.”

The ‘Forever is a Feeling’ painting is on view in the Anneberg Court at the Barnes Foundation April 17-18. For more details, visit barnesfoundation.org or reserve tickets in advance by calling 215-278-7000.