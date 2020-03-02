Even though frost coated windshields Monday morning, a dose of summer is on the way.
Country superstar Luke Bryan will perform on the Atlantic City beach on Saturday, Aug. 22, as part of his Proud to Be Right Here Tour, Live Nation announced Monday. Morgan Wallen and Runaway June will open.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.
Bryan has an affinity for oceanfront concerts. He just hosted his sixth annual Crash my Playa, a country music festival on the beaches of Cancun, in January.
“No one throws a concert on the beach better than Luke,” Live Nation Philadelphia Regional President Geoff Gordon wrote in a release.
Wallen, while supporting Bryan at this show, is no stranger to headline tours himself.
He just finished the first leg of his Morgan Wallen’s Whiskey Glasses Roadshow tour in January. His second leg starts in March and stops in Philadelphia for a sold-out show at The Fillmore on April 9.
Runaway June is an all-female country trio who have previously opened for Carrie Underwood. Their debut album, Blue Roses, features the single “Buy My Own Drinks,” which has 18 million streams on Spotify.
“I’m excited to get on the road with these guest artists,” Bryan wrote in a release. “I’ve been watching what Morgan is building with his fans and it has been so fun to watch! I know with him, and Runaway June on this tour it’s going to be such a high energy night for everyone.”