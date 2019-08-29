This year’s Made in America festival is about to go off for the eighth consecutive year on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, with full days and nights of music on multiple stages on Saturday and Sunday of this Labor Day weekend.
There are 43 acts playing over two days, with Cardi B headlining on Saturday and Travis Scott on Sunday. The streamable playlist below includes those two heavyweights along with other marquee acts like long time in coming overnight success Lizzo, producer-songwriter James Blake, EDM star Kaskade and Philly mumble rapper and MIA vet Lil Uzi Vert.
Houston “Hot Girl Summer” sensation Megan Thee Stallion and rising Philly hip-hop trailblazer are also represented, as are 215 sensitive soul man Pink Sweats, California bandleader Anderson .Paak, Atlanta trap rapper Gucci Mane, Catalan flamenco pop star Rosalia, emo rapper Juice Wrld. British soul singer Jorja Smith and Brooklyn rock quartet Charly Bliss will also help you get into a Made in America mood.
Made in America two day passes are still available, and single day tickets went on sale this week at madeinamericafest.com/tickets.
Listen here: