Setlist: Madonna’s career-spanning, 26-song ‘Celebration Tour’ stop at Wells Fargo

To answer the pressing “how late did Madonna come on?” question first: Madonna started her “Celebration Tour” date at the Wells Fargo Center shortly after 10 p.m., a mere hour and a half after the announced start time.

That’s also about 50 minutes earlier than the latest of the pop superstar’s arrival times during her run of shows in Brooklyn last month. The Dec. 13 show, that started late, even spurred a pair of fans to sue the Barclays Center and promoter Live Nation for “false advertising, negligent misrepresentation, and unfair and deceptive trade practices.”

This week, Madonna and Live Nation responded to the lawsuit with a statement that blamed “a technical issue” for the delay and said “we intend to defend this case vigorously.”

And on Thursday around 5 p.m., the Wells Fargo Center sent out a message on social media letting concert goers know that “due to the current weather conditions, please note that tonight’s show may start a bit later than originally scheduled.”

Advertisement

What weather was that? It was over 50 degrees at the time, and not raining.

» READ MORE: That time Madonna auctioned her Mercedes Benz to fund a Philadelphia art exhibit

When she did arrive on stage on Thursday in South Philly after a DJ set by Honey Dijon, Madonna was introduced by Bob the Drag Queen, who greeted the crowd saying, “We are really in Philadelphia, huh? I can smell the cream cheese in the air!”

Madonna then opened her 2-hour-5 minute show with “Nothing Really Matters,” from her 1998 album Ray Of Light. That kicked off a 26-song evening that spanned her career, plotted generally in chronological order as it reached back to her 1983 self-titled album with early hits like “Burning Up” and “Everybody.”

Here’s the set list for Madonna’s Celebration Tour at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Jan. 25, 2024. A full review will be published on Friday.

Nothing Really Matters”

“Everybody”

“Into the Groove”

“Burning Up”

“Open Your Heart”

“Holiday”

“Live To Tell”

“Like a Prayer”

“Erotica”

“Justify My Love”

“Fever”

“Hung Up”

“Bad Girl”

“Vogue”

“Human Nature”

“Crazy for You”

“Die Another Day”

“Don’t Tell Me”

“Mother and Father”

“Express Yourself”

“La Isla Bonita”

“Don’t Cry For Me Argentina”

“Bedtime Story”

“Ray of Light”

“Rain”

“Bitch I’m Madonna”

» READ MORE: Madonna and 14 other concerts to warm up the Philadelphia winter