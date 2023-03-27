Madonna’s Celebration tour is coming to South Philly

Madonna is coming to Philadelphia after all.

After leaving the city off the list of dates when her Celebration tour was initially announced in January, the singer is adding Philly to a second leg of the greatest hits trek which kicks off in Vancouver in July and continues through 2024.

The world tour, which promises to deliver 40 years of hits by the massively influential pop star who first topped the charts with “Holiday” and “Lucky Star” in 1983, will arrive at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly on Dec. 20.

The show, which will be Madonna’s fourth back in the U.S. after completing a European tour, will feature Bob the Drag Queen, the comedian, actor, and musician who won RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2016, as opening act.

There are two pre-sales for the show on Tuesday March 28. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. for members of Madonna’s Official Fan Club at madonna.com and at 12 p.m. for Citi credit card holders at citientertainment.com. The general on sale is Friday March 31 at noon on madonna.com.

Madonna’s long history in Philadelphia includes a set at JFK Stadium at Live Aid in 1985 and opening her MDNA tour at the Wells Fargo in 2012. She last performed in the city on a four-night stand at the Met Philadelphia in 2019 on the Madame X Tour, in late night shows that ended at 2 a.m.

» READ MORE: Late nights with Madonna’s ‘Madame X’ tour at the Met

The Celebration tour date was one of two Wells Fargo Center concert announcements on Monday morning. John Mayer also added a date at the South Philly arena. The singer-guitarist will play a show on his Solo tour on Oct. 7. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday March 31 at 9 a.m. at JohnMayer.com. Mayer will also play with Dead & Company at Citizens Bank Park on June 15.