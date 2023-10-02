Mariah Carey announces Philly Christmas show; Boys II Men coming in February

Get ready for holiday season: Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men are both coming to Philadelphia.

Separately, though. Not together. And for different holidays.

First up, it will be Carey who will bring her holiday extravaganza “Merry Christmas One And All!” to the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia. The tour is a celebration of the singer’s status as the Queen of Christmas music, coming on the 29th anniversary of the release of her first holiday album, Merry Christmas.

That album, of course, included “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” the perennially popular holiday standard, that Carey wrote with Walter Afanasieff, that will surely be at or near the top of the charts by the time her 13-city tour, which begins in California in November, arrives in Philadelphia on Dec. 13.

By that time, holiday music fans will also have been able to hear the new version of “All I Want For Christmas Is You” that’s been recorded for Eagles’ A Philly Special Christmas Special album, which is due in November. You can then decide who sings it better, the Queen of Christmas or offensive linemen Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson.

One of Boyz II Men’s biggest hits was a team-up with Carey dating back to 1995 called “One Fine Day.” They’re not touring together, and the Philly trio of Shawn Stockman, Nathan Morris, and Wanya Morris aren’t doing a Christmas show.

Instead, the Boyz will be returning to the Met Philly for their tradition of serenading lovers on Valentine’s Day weekend. The “Motownphilly” and “End of The Road” hitmaker’s annual show will be on Feb. 17, 2024.

Tickets for Carey’s show go on sale via several pre-sales on Wednesday Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. and then to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday Oct. 6 at livenation.com.

A Boyz II Men pre-sale begins on Wednesday Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. with general on sale on Friday Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.