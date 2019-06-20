Willie can also be heard singing and picking his trusty “Trigger” on his son’s ambitious and more stylistically diverse album. Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real, who have worked as Neil Young’s backing band, are joined in the studio by even more musicians and present a big, full-bodied sound that encompasses ringing, Tom Petty-ish rock and swaggering country-rock as well as Orbisonesque pop and down-home rootsiness. Somehow it all hangs together, precariously so at times. Lukas has a dry, reedy voice that resembles his father’s. But he also has inherited some of Willie’s old Outlaw spirit, that urge to not play it safe and to pursue his own musical instincts, even if it goes against convention. — Nick Cristiano