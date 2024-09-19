Metallica will play two shows at the Linc in 2025

Just as the 2024 outdoor concert season is coming to a close, next year’s is starting to taking shape.

Starting with Metallica. The “Enter Sandman” heavy rock foursome will play Philadelphia for the first time since 2018 when it comes to Lincoln Financial field for two nights on May 23 and 25.

The hard hitting quartet of front man James Hetfield, drummer Lars Ulrich, guitarist Kirk Hammett, and bassist Robert Trujillo are coming through South Philly on a just-announced leg of their M72 World Tour, which closes out its 2024 run in Mexico City this month.

The band is touring behind their 11th studio album 72 Seasons, which was released in 2023.

Metallica has been a frequent visitor to Philadelphia. They played the Wells Fargo Center in 2018, and has previously played the Linc, JFK Stadium (on the 1988 Monsters of Rock tour), Veterans Stadium, and the Spectrum, as well as a free concert in the parking lot of the Wells Fargo Center (which was then known at the Core States Center) in 1997.

This year, the only act to play two shows at the Eagles football stadium was country singer Zach Bryan, who played back-to-back nights in August.

The two Metallica shows at the Linc are being programmed as part of the band’s No Repeat Weekend tradition, and will have completely different set lists on the two nights, as well as different openers.

Limp Bizkit and Ice Nine Kills will open the Friday night show, and Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies will play the second night.

Tickets can be purchased for individual nights, or in a two-night package. Fan club presales begin on Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. and tickets go on sale to the general public on Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. More information’s at metallica.com.