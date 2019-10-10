Shovels & Rope. The Charleston, S.C., wife-and-husband duo Cary Ann Hearst and Michael Trent divvy up their chores equally on the seven scrappy roots music albums they’ve released since 2008. That includes their most recent By Blood, recorded in their backyard studio, the better to keep a close eye on their two children while at work. And they also divide the labor equally on stage during their energetic live shows, where they switch off on all manners of instrument and take turns behind the drum kit. Mississippi blues scion Cedric Burnside opens. Sunday at Union Transfer.