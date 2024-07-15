Despite her name, genre-bending musical sensation N3WYRKLA is a true Philly girl

Rising genre-bending artist N3WYRKLA (pronounced “New York LA”) is neither from New York nor LA, but from Pennsauken, NJ. Born Nyla Naylin Nasir, the number 3 is for the three N’s in her name. She is the daughter of Philly rapper and Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast cohost Gillie Da Kid, who was seen enthusiastically singing along when N3WYRKLA performed at the Roots Picnic last month. Also last month, the artist, who comes into Philly almost every day, released new single “CH3RRY,” produced by multiple Grammy award winning producer, Timbaland.

The song showcases uptempo production with lyrics about sticking to her own self worth while navigating the dating scene. The single, where the singer considers herself the “cherry on top,” is currently totaling over 400,000 plays on Spotify.

Advertisement

The Inquirer chatted with her about her Philadelphia influences, her idols, the latest single, and her go-to post-recording meal.

On her favorite artists

I grew up listening to a lot of different music and different genres, which is why I feel like my music sometimes is genre-bending. Growing up, some big inspirations for me [were] Katy Perry and Lady Gaga. And then on the rap side, I’m a big [Lil] Uzi [Vert] fan. I’m also a really, really, really big Miley [Cyrus] fan.

She definitely inspired me a lot [while] growing up, I the biggest Hannah Montana and Miley fan, especially when she dropped her [album] Bangerz bangers album, and her music switched a little bit. I felt like that was fire.

On the making of her latest single ‘CH3RRY’

With that record, Timbaland reached out. So I went out to Miami and we were working on a couple songs. It has that Baltimore drum sound and I hadn’t released anything like that. I wanted it to be really fun, like with my melodies so it just kind of came out with the vibe of the beat. I kind of want it to be like, “I’m just having fun.”

On her dad’s role in her music journey

I’m absolutely blessed to have a parent like my dad. He’s one of my biggest fans. I would say every show, he knows all the words. So being able to make him proud, and him seeing me do something that I love, and also me seeing him support me doing something that I love, is absolutely beautiful.

Being signed to an indie label [MDWOG founded by Gillie Da Kid and his podcast cohost Wallo, in partnership with COLTURE and Venice Music], I have people on my side that have my best interest at heart.

On performing at the Roots Picnic

This was my first performing at Roots [Picnic] where I had music out. So seeing people DM me, like “Oh, I’m coming to watch you” and people knowing some of the songs ... a lot of my friends popped out so it was cool. I had a lot of fun doing that.

On her favorite Philly food

I’m a foodie, so I love to eat. My go-to would have to be Taqueria La Prima, and it’s open to like four in the morning. So when I’m in the studio, that’s the only place that’s open. I’m always getting their birria tacos.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.