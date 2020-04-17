Like most of the usually brilliant, never slick, emotionally raw music that Apple has made, the 13 songs here have been a long time coming. It’s her first album since 2012, and she began working intently on it back in 2015, recording at her house in Venice Beach, Calif. Now the artist and her music have been freed from extended toil: “Fetch the bolt cutters,” she sings. “I’ve been in here too long.”