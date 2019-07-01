She’s got a new attitude, and now a new street.
Legendary soul singer Patti LaBelle will be honored at the Kimmel Center on Tuesday with a street naming ceremony. Broad Street between Spruce and Locust Street will now be dubbed Patti LaBelle Way.
The ceremony, which will take place on Southwest corner of Broad and Spruce streets, will be hosted by Patty Jackson of 105.3 WDAS FM. LaBelle is scheduled to make an appearance to accept the honor.
LaBelle, known to many as as the godmother of soul music, has had a five-decade long career, known for her work as a solo artist and as the leader of disco trio LaBelle. She was born in Southwest Philadelphia and still calls the area.
But her influence reaches beyond music. LaBelle has been involved in many humanitarian efforts thoughout her career, working as an HIV/AIDS awareness advocate.
In the latter of her career, she’s experienced a resurgence as a celebrity chef, including cookbooks, a cooking show and a line of desserts (including a viral sweet potato pie that has been sold in Wal Mart since 2015).
LaBelle has also snagged roles on popular TV shows like OWN’s Greenleaf , FOX’s Empire, and FX’s American Horror Story: Freak Show.
The soul songbird will be joining the ranks of other public that have had Philly streets named in their honor like Boyz II Men, and Muhammad Ali, although Ali was not a Philly native.
The ceremony is open to the public and will kick off at 4 p.m. and will feature performances by local talent and speeches by Mayor Jim Kenney, Councilman Kenyatta Johnson, Welcome America Inc President and CEO Michael DelBene, among other city officials.
The Kimmel Center’s Great American Party on the Plaza will follow the ceremony and will feature live Broadway performances, Hamilton sing-a-longs, and a set by the U.S. Navy Band Cruisers.
Be advised that Spruce Street, between Broad and 15th, and the interior lane of Broad Street closest to the Kimmel Center will be closed from noon to 8 p.m.