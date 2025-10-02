Patti LaBelle will headline a free ‘Victory at Sea’ concert at Independence Hall

Patti LaBelle will headline a free “Victory at Sea” concert Oct. 12 at Independence Mall to mark the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.

The Philly soul legend — known for hits like “New Attitude” and “Lady Marmalade” — will perform alongside the U.S. Navy Band and U.S. Marine Corps Drum and Bugle Corps.

Advertisement

Also on the bill: Doylestown native Justin Guarini, who was the runner-up to Kelly Clarkson on American Idol’s debut season in 2002, and the top-notch bluegrass band Rhonda Vincent & the Rage. Actor-comedian Rob Riggle, a former Daily Show contributor, will host.

In a statement, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker said: “As we look ahead to our nation’s 250th birthday next July, Philadelphia will first honor 250 years of bravery and service from the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. The ‘Victory at Sea’ concert on October 12th will feature the Navy Band, Marine Corps Drum & Bugle Corps, and Philly legend, Patti LaBelle.”

“This free, worldwide broadcast is more than a concert — it’s the City’s tribute to generations who’ve protected our freedom,” Parker added. “On behalf of all Philadelphians, we thank our military with full hearts. We hope to see you there.”

In his speech to U.S. military leaders Tuesday in Virginia, President Donald Trump also mentioned how much he enjoyed the 1950s documentary series Victory at Sea, the namesake of the concert.

» READ MORE: Patti LaBelle duets with Jordan Mailata on ‘This Christmas’. She’s about to play her first Philly show in years.

It will be LaBelle’s second high-profile local appearance in a week. On Saturday, the Philly diva and cookbook author will share the stage at Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall with fellow R&B greats Chaka Khan, Stephanie Mills, and Gladys Knight as part of The Queens tour. (LaBelle and Knight previously teamed up for a 2020 Verzuz livestream from the Fillmore in Fishtown.)

Before the concert starts, a gathering of U.S. vets and other attendees will be held during a daylong picnic from noon to 5 p.m. Featured performers include the U.S. Navy’s premier country-bluegrass band Country Current and indie rock cover band The Leathernecks.

The pre-show will also include more than 50 vendors, food trucks, activations, a rock climbing wall, a naval history and heritage booth, and a ceremony honoring those who served in World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War.

The concert and pre-show are part of a weeklong celebration of the 250th anniversary.

The week will include a parade of Navy ships and other vessels, a flyover by the Blue Angels squadron, special museum exhibits, tours of new and historic ships, and other events.

The Victory at Sea concert will be shown on C-SPAN in its entirety, with other partners expected to air portions of the show. Organizers said the event is not expected to be affected by a possible federal government shutdown.